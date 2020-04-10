What’s Driving You Crazy? Faded lines at busy Cary intersection

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cary man reached out to CBS 17 hoping to get answers about faded lines at a busy intersection driving him crazy.

The Cary intersection is from NC-55 east to Interstate-540 east.

Jerry Canterbury said there are two turning lanes but dotted lines separating traffic through the intersection and to the on-ramp are faded.

“I’ve recently had some close encounters making that turn, as the next car next to me drifted too far one way or the other. I hope the lines can be repainted soon,” said Canterbury.

CBS 17’s Laura Smith reached out to North Carolina Department of Transportation hoping to get answers.

A contractor was sent out to the intersection to repaint lines though the work is not yet complete.

Crews plan to complete the work within the next week or so. Once we get an update we will update this story.

“We strive to provide the safest transportation network available,” said Assistant Division Traffic Engineer/Transportation Supervisor, Ron Garrett.

