RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you have some last-minute shopping to do or have an emergency, where can you go for supplies on Christmas Day?

Options are definitely limited, but some businesses will be open for Christmas Day needs.

Most chain big box stores such as Walmart and Target as well as grocery stores like Harris Teeter and Food Lion will not be open, so be sure to get what you need from there ahead of time.

But places like Walgreens and CVS will have locations open, as well as specialty grocery stores like Grand Asia Market in Raleigh.

Here’s what will be closed and open on Christmas Day:

Chain stores closed on Christmas Day

Walmart

Target

Costco

Wegmans

Trader Joe’s

Food Lion

Harris Teeter

Publix

Fresh Market

Sprouts

Whole Foods

Lowes Foods

Aldi

Lidl

Chain stores open on Christmas Day

CVS

Walgreens

Local specialty grocery stores open on Christmas Day

Grand Asia Market – 1253 Buck Jones Rd., Raleigh

Movie theatres open on Christmas Day

AMC

Regal

Cinemark

Alamo Drafthouse

Liquor store holiday hours

While maybe not an emergency, it’s good to know when you can and when you can’t find a cup of holiday cheer at ABC stores. Here are the hours set in Wake and Durham counties.

Wake County ABC stores

Wake County ABC stores will be open normal hours the week before Christmas: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Going into the weekend, on Friday and Saturday, hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Note: The New Bern Avenue location closes at 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday.)

The stores will be closed on both Christmas Eve and Day.

Durham County ABC stores

In Durham County, ABC stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday ahead of Christmas.

Similar to Wake County, these stores will also be closed on both Christmas Eve and Day.

The stores in both counties will reopen and resume normal hours on Tuesday, Dec. 26.