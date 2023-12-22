RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you have some last-minute shopping to do or have an emergency, where can you go for supplies on Christmas Day?
Options are definitely limited, but some businesses will be open for Christmas Day needs.
Most chain big box stores such as Walmart and Target as well as grocery stores like Harris Teeter and Food Lion will not be open, so be sure to get what you need from there ahead of time.
But places like Walgreens and CVS will have locations open, as well as specialty grocery stores like Grand Asia Market in Raleigh.
Here’s what will be closed and open on Christmas Day:
Chain stores closed on Christmas Day
- Walmart
- Target
- Costco
- Wegmans
- Trader Joe’s
- Food Lion
- Harris Teeter
- Publix
- Fresh Market
- Sprouts
- Whole Foods
- Lowes Foods
- Aldi
- Lidl
Chain stores open on Christmas Day
- CVS
- Walgreens
Local specialty grocery stores open on Christmas Day
- Grand Asia Market – 1253 Buck Jones Rd., Raleigh
Movie theatres open on Christmas Day
- AMC
- Regal
- Cinemark
- Alamo Drafthouse
Liquor store holiday hours
While maybe not an emergency, it’s good to know when you can and when you can’t find a cup of holiday cheer at ABC stores. Here are the hours set in Wake and Durham counties.
Wake County ABC stores
Wake County ABC stores will be open normal hours the week before Christmas: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Going into the weekend, on Friday and Saturday, hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Note: The New Bern Avenue location closes at 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday.)
The stores will be closed on both Christmas Eve and Day.
Durham County ABC stores
In Durham County, ABC stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday ahead of Christmas.
Similar to Wake County, these stores will also be closed on both Christmas Eve and Day.
The stores in both counties will reopen and resume normal hours on Tuesday, Dec. 26.