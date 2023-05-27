RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — According to reports from AAA, North Carolina travelers are expected for set new records for Memorial Day weekend.

They estimate about 1.1 million North Carolinians will drive, which is 64,000 more than last year.

AAA also predicts about 108,000 North Carolinians will fly, which is 11,000 more than last year.

“Memorial Day weekend is the kickoff to what promises to be a very busy summer travel season,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Despite various inflationary pressures, consumer spending is strong, and Americans still want to travel. Because of that, we’ve seen demand come roaring back, beyond pre-pandemic levels in North Carolina.”

Software company INRIX suggests driving during non-peak hours or using alternative routes.

So when are the best times to travel by car?

According to INRIX, the answers are as follows:

Worst travel time:

Thursday, May 25 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Friday, May 26 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, May 27 Minimal Traffic Impact Expected Sunday, May 28 Minimal Traffic Impact Expected Monday, May 29 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 30 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Best travel time: