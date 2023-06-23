RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Every minute counts when a child is missing. It’s why Amber Alerts this week for 16-year-old Aniha Hooper in Durham and 3-year-old Robert Paul Parker Jr. in Fayetteville were critical.

Fayetteville Police Chief Kem Braden said his department follows a strict process when declaring an Amber Alert.

“Based on the original information that was given to us by the reporting party, it did fit the criteria to issue an Amber Alert. There was cause to believe the child may be in danger. We had information on who the potential suspect was,” said Braden.

In order for an alert to go out, law enforcement has to investigate and fill out paperwork. They then call the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons. The center is the only agency who can then authorize North Carolina State Highway Patrol to send out an alert.

While they did not speak with us on Friday, Highway Patrol Sergeant Chris Knox previously said, “There’s a criteria that has to be met to ensure that it is truly an Amber Alert and meets those different stages of being an Amber Alert.”

The criteria is a for a child to be:

17 years old or younger

Believed to have been abducted

Not taken by a parent (unless the child is in danger)

Not believed to be a runaway or voluntarily missing

The abduction has been reported to and investigated by a law enforcement agency

“So it is a process, it’s not something that’s taken lightly,” Knox said.

But CBS 17 has noted the lapse of time between a missing persons report and Amber Alerts sent to cell phones.

In the case of Hooper, the NC Center for Missing Persons posted an Amber Alert on their website at 9:54 a.m. The Durham Police Department reported the alert to the media at 10:09 a.m. It wasn’t until 11:50 a.m. that an electronic Amber Alert went out to cell phones.

In a previous interview, Highway Patrol told CBS 17 a three-hour delay for an alert was typical.

“From the time it occurred to the time it went in it was a normal time frame,” Knox said. “Our communications center was able to enter it in very quickly once they got it.”