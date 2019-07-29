RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gun safety doesn’t mean avoiding guns.

Local instructors say it’s about knowing what to do when you have them.

That’s why they’re teaching adults and children how to use them.

“So, I grew up in a family where we hunted and handled firearms at a very young age,” said Joe Metcalf.

Metcalf grew up around guns. He served in the U.S. Air Force and worked for the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Now he is the range and education director at Triangle Shooting Academy.

CBS 17 asked him when should children be taught about gun safety.

“I think it starts when families bring firearms into their home with educating your children — regardless of how young they are,” Metcalf said.

Triangle Shooting Academy allows children 12 and up to come in with their parents.

And the staff has an incredible background when it comes to handling firearms.

“The range safety officers here at TSA have a variety of backgrounds. We have retired CIA we have retired SWAT we used to have retired Navy Seals here,” said Nancy Wilson of the Triangle Shooting Academy.

In North Carolina, it is against the law to keep a gun anywhere where a child can get to it — that means in a car, a dresser or under a bedroom mattress.