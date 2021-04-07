When will it rain in the Triangle to help wash away the pollen?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s that special time of year in North Carolina when everything is coated in yellow.

Pollen from pine trees is everywhere – leaving a haze in the air and a coating of yellow dust on everything.

But when can we expect some rain to help wash away the pollen?

It looks like we will have to wait a few days.

The next chance for rain in the Triangle is late Friday, according to the CBS 17 Storm Team.

Friday has a chance widely scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms.

Then on Saturday, there’s another chance of afternoon/evening scattered showers and storms.

After an early morning shower chance, Sunday should be dry in the afternoon with partly sunny skies.

That’s three days in a row with some chance of rain so, with a little luck, we could see a little less yellow come Monday.