When you can see the partial eclipse ‘Full Flower’ super blood moon in central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Central North Carolina will have a chance to see a partial lunar eclipse — the “Full Flower” super blood moon — Wednesday morning, but it’s going to require getting up early.

The “super moon” designation is given when the moon makes its closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit.

While the full lunar eclipse and most spectacular views will only be seen in the western half of the United States, there will be a partial eclipse visible in North Carolina. The partial eclipse will start at 5:44 a.m. Wednesday, which is when there will be a faint hint of red to part of the moon.

Unfortunately, the sun will rise Wednesday for central North Carolina at 6:02 a.m., so the chance to see the partial eclipse will be very short.

Furthermore, the moon sets Wednesday morning at 6:05 a.m., so when the partial eclipse begins at 5:44 a.m., the full moon will already be low in the horizon. The best chance to see the partial eclipse is to have an unobstructed view of the southwest horizon.

The reddish/orange color of lunar eclipses come from scattering of light passing through Earth’s atmosphere — the same phenomenon that gives sunrises and sunsets their colors.

Unlike solar eclipses, timing of the lunar eclipse is the same worldwide.

The next lunar eclipses will happen Nov. 18, 2021, which will be but nearly total and visible across North America and then May 15, 2022. This will be a total lunar eclipse with the best visibility in the eastern U.S.