WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) — Halifax County deputies are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a cold case from 2013.
Deputies said Amy Wells Bridgeman disappeared in the summer of 2013.
She was last seen on foot in South Weldon near the Coastal Lumber Yard around 6 a.m. June 24, according to the sheriff’s office.
Bridgeman was described as having blue eyes, brown or black hair, 5 feet and 2 inches tall, and weighed about 180 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Fighting Crime at 252-406-6736.
Deputies say all tips remain anonymous.