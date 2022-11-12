WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) — Halifax County deputies are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a cold case from 2013.

(Halifax County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said Amy Wells Bridgeman disappeared in the summer of 2013.

She was last seen on foot in South Weldon near the Coastal Lumber Yard around 6 a.m. June 24, according to the sheriff’s office.

Bridgeman was described as having blue eyes, brown or black hair, 5 feet and 2 inches tall, and weighed about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fighting Crime at 252-406-6736.

Deputies say all tips remain anonymous.