Where to celebrate Halloween at family-friendly events in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Ghouls, goblins and ghosts will be out this Halloween weekend. For families still finalizing their plans, there are a number of events and activities planned this weekend. Most of these activities are free but some require registration.
Saturday
- Sanderford Trunk or Treat will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Sanderford Road Park. Candy bags will be handed out and families can drive through the park to see the decorated trunks. This event is free and open to the public. No registration is required.
- Spellbound Square at Moore Square was scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature magicians, fortune tellers, spooky craft-making and pumpkin decorating. Bring your best costume for a contest and parade. Registration is not required but encouraged. Click here to register. Event is free.
- Halloween Fun and Concert at Peach Road Park was scheduled from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Bring the kids for games, crafts and STEAM(Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) activities. North Carolina Chamber Music Institute will perform from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. This event is free
- Guess the Costume at Walnut Creek Wetland Center from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Taxidermied animals are all dressed up and it’s up to you to guess what the costume is. No registration required and this even is free.
- Fall Festival at John Chavis Memorial Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You’ll find treats, arts & crafts, music, food trucks, games, and vendors at this free festival. This event is free and open to the public. No registration is required.
- Halloween at Pullen Arts Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Explore the arts center with a scavenger hunt let your creativity flow with crafts. Halloween-themed workshops for all workshops are available for $5 with registration required. Some classes include stamp-making, drawing, pottery and pop-up cards.
Sunday
- Family Nature Storytime: Pumpkins from 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at Annie Louise Wilkerson, MD Nature Preserve. Storytime will be held at the Wilkerson Nature Library. This event was designed for preschool aged children. The event is free but registration is required.
- Guess the Costume at Walnut Creek Wetland Center from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Taxidermied animals are all dressed up and it’s up to you to guess what the costume is. No registration required and this even is free.