RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Fourth of July celebrations around Wake County kick-off Friday and will be ongoing throughout the long weekend.

Check out this list and see where you can celebrate this Fourth of July.

Apex: The Town of Apex will have its first-ever Fourth of July firework show Sunday night at the Hunter Street Park. Food trucks and music will lead into the fireworks, which are set for 9:30 p.m.

Apex: The Olde Fashioned Fourth Event will continue its July 4th tradition in Apex and will feature carnival games, ice cream vendors, street performers, a children’s parade, and more family fun.

Briar Creek Commons: Briar Creek Commons will host a Star Spangled Block Party and Fireworks Show on Monday. The party will get underway at 8 p.m. with DJ Mark McNally and a fireworks show will begin once it is dark.

Cary: The Town of Cary’s Independence Day Celebration will be held Monday, July 4th at the Koka Booth Amphitheatre. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m., music will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the Cary Town Band and the North Carolina Symphony and fireworks over Symphony Lake will cap things off at dusk.

Fuquay-Varina: Fuquay-Varina will hold its Independence Day Celebration Friday at 6 p.m. Food vendors and live music will be there throughout the evening with a fireworks display set to close out the night.

Garner: On Sunday, Lake Benson Park in Garner will celebrate the Fourth of July with a celebration beginning at 5 p.m. filled with food vendors, kids crafts, tours of the Garner Veterans Memorial, and a performance by the North Carolina Symphony. Fireworks will conclude the evening of festivities.

Holly Springs: Holly Springs will celebrate the holiday on July 5th at Sugg Farm at Bass Lake. Things will get underway at 6pm with food and live entertainment. Fireworks will blast off at 9:15 p.m.

Knightdale: The Town of Knightdale will celebrate the holiday atKnightdale Station Park with inflatables, food trucks, music, and fireworks set for 9:15 p.m.

Morrisville: Town Hall Drive in Morrisville will host local band Trial By Fire for a performance at 6 p.m. on Sunday night. Food Trucks will also be present, and fireworks will wrap up the celebration.

Raleigh: Dix Park is the new location for the City of Raleigh’s 4th of July festivities. Games and music will be present throughout the evening Monday with fireworks lighting up the sky at the end. Parking for this event will be offsite with shuttles running from the parking locations on the campus of NC State and Moore Square to Dix Park from 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Rolesville: Redford Place Park will be the host of the Rolesville’s celebration on July 4th. Crafts, food trucks, beer and wine, and a performance by The Chairmen of the Board featuring Ken Knox will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with fireworks concluding the night.

Wake Forest: Wake Forest will have a two-day celebration with events kicking off on Sunday. July 3rd the town is hosting a firework show inside of Husky Stadium at Heritage High School. Gates will open at 7:30 with the show getting underway at 9:30.

Wake Forest: On July 4th, the town will hold a children’s parade downtown along with an art market from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wake Forest Community House.

Zebulon: The Carolina Mudcats are home this weekend in Zebulon with post-game firework shows Friday through Sunday.