Where to see Christmas light displays in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Light displays are a tell-tale sign of the holiday season. Festive shows are already underway across Wake County. Some events require the purchase of tickets. Below are light displays to visit this year.

Fieldstream Farm Christmas Lights

The Drive-Thru Christmas Light Show hosts about one million lights. It’s already running and will operate through December 31. The shows operate from Monday-Friday 6:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 5:30 p.m.-9:45 p.m. . Advanced ticket purchase for specific time slots is required. The farm is located at 8008 Old Stage Road in Raleigh.

Ticket prices are as follows:

Vehicles with 1 to 8 passengers $20.00

Vans & buses with 9-18 passengers $40.00

Buses with 19 or more $75.00

Festival of Lights at Hill Ridge Farms

The light display is open now through Jan. 2 and operates from 5 p.m. to 10p.m. at 703 Tarboro Road in Youngsville. The busiest nights will be Dec. 6-9, Dec. 12-16, and Dec. 27-Jane 2. The farm says the mile-long display is their biggest and best display yet. Entrance cost is paid at the gate.

Prices are as follows:

$20 Cash per vehicle

$23 Credit/Debit per vehicle

Lights on the Neuse

This year, Boyette Family Farms, is offering a 20 minute Christmas hayride with a Santa photo and concessions. Bring your camera for your photo with Santa. The farm is located at 1620 Loop Road.

Advanced ticket purchase for specific time slots is required. The cost is $10 per person with children age 2 and under free. A private hayride cost $280.

Magic of Lights

The new display at Coastal Credit Union Music Park is already up and running. The Live Nation event is a one-mile drive through display. It will be open Sunday-Thursday 5 p.m.-10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 5 p.m.- 11 p.m. through Jan.

Tickets may be purchased in advanced. They range from $20 to $32 per vehicle depending on the date selected. Tickets can also be purchased at the front gate.

Piper Lights

This family-run display in Wake Forest started 30 years ago as a manger display and has exploded into seven acres filled with lights. The display is open daily through Jan. 1. It is free but donations are appreciated. Lights are on Sunday-Thursday from 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5:30 p.m. -10:00 p.m.

Lake Myra Lights

Admission to this light show programmed to music is free with donations appreciated. Planner promise a “big surprise” this year. The display is open nightly through Dec. 31 from 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Find the fun at 10 South Cypress Street in Wendell.