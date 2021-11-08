Where to take advantage of Veteran’s Day freebies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Restaurants around the country are offering freebies and discounts to military members and veterans this week. The list below are just some places offering a free meal or treat for Veteran’s Day this Thursday.

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar

Active military, veterans, Reserves and National Guard can take advantage of a complimentary full-size entrée from an exclusive menu. Entrees include the 6 oz. Top Sirloin, Double Crunch Shrimp, Fiesta Lime Chicken, Chicken Tenders Platter, Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, Oriental Chicken Salad, and the Three-Cheese Chicken Penne. Guests will also be given $5 to use towards their next meal.

Another Broken Egg Cafe

The breakfast restaurant is offering a free Patriot French Toast Combo and coffee. Veterans, active members and retired military qualify.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse

Current and former military who dine in-restaurant will enjoy a complimentary meal from a select menu and a Dr. Pepper beverage. The menu includes 10 items. You must present a military ID or proof of service.

Bob Evan’s

The restaurant will offer a special menu of seven homestyle favorites available. Veterans and active duty military can eat free as long as they present military ID or proof of service(a photo of yourself in uniform will suffice). Click here to see the menu. Dine-in only.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

A free Pulled Pork Sandwich is available for active duty or retired military. For online orders, use the code VETFREE. Must show Military ID, DD-214, or Veterans Card.

Dunkin’ Donuts

“A small thanks for a huge service.” Veterans get their choice of a donut with no purchase necessary. The offer is limited to one per guest, no ID required and in-store only.

Golden Corral

Military Appreciation Night will be held from 5 p.m. to close. Military heroes will get a free “thank you” dinner. Retirees, veterans, active duty, National Guard or Reserves qualify.

IHOP

Show your Military ID or proof of service and get a free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations. Dine in only and one per guest.

Sheetz

This gas station chain is offering a free meal to veterans and active duty military personnel. People have the choice of either a half turkey or ham sub and a regular size fountain drink. For locations with a car wash, Sheetz is offering a free wash to veterans and active duty military. To qualify, present a military ID or proof of service.

Starbuck’s

A free 12-oz hot brewed coffee is available for not just veterans and military service members but military spouses too. Limit one per person.

Wendy’s

Get a free breakfast combo offer with valid military ID or a Veterans Advantage card. The offer lasts from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Bring your valid military ID or a Veterans Advantage card.

Orange County free breakfast celebration

The county will host a tailgate/drive-thru Chick-fil-A breakfast at the Passmore Center. Veteran can park and listen to patriotic music whie thy eat or take their food no the go. Participants will also receive a Veteran’s Day discount booklet. Registration is required. Call 919-245-2015 to save your spot. The event goes from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.