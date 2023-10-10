RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A city in the Triangle has been ranked one of the best cities to drive in in the country.

According to WalletHub, Raleigh is ranked as the second-best U.S. city to drive in.

To gather their findings, researchers compared the 100 largest cities across 30 key metrics.

Those metrics include average gas prices, annual hours in traffic congestion per auto commuter and auto shops per capita.

The full rankings are as follows:

Corpus Christi, Texas Raleigh, N.C. Boise, Idaho Plano, Texas Scottsdale, Ariz. Greensboro, N.C. Laredo, Texas Lubbock, Texas Lincoln, Neb. Jacksonville, Fla.

Other North Carolina cities on the list also ranked high, including Greensboro (6), Winston-Salem (11), Durham (21) and Charlotte (35).

Some of those cities also stood out in certain categories.

Greensboro has the fourth-best auto maintenance costs in the country, and Durham has the fifth best, according to the study.

The study says Greensboro also has the third lowest annual hours spent in congestion per auto commuter.

Click here to read the full study.