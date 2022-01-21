Which Triangle grocery stores are closing early because of the snowstorm?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some Publix stores plan to close an hour early because of the winter weather on Friday.

Most Triangle stores contacted by CBS17.com say they plan to keep their regular hours despite the storm that threatens to dump as much as 5 inches of snow on some places in central North Carolina.

Publix says the stores that typically close at 10 p.m. will instead close at 9 p.m. while the ones that usually close at 9 p.m. plan to keep the same hours.

At the Publix at Wendell Falls, keeping some items — such as frozen potatoes and some canned goods — has been a challenge because the winter storms from last weekend led some trucks carrying those things to cancel deliveries.

But the trucks bringing milk and produce have been arriving as scheduled and there were plenty of those things as of Friday morning.

Carleigh C’s on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh says it is tentatively planning to keep its normal hours and close at 10 p.m. It was restocking its shelves Friday morning to keep up with demand.

The Target near Triangle Town Center says it is keeping its regular hours and closing at 10 p.m. So is the Harris Teeter on Capital Blvd. in Wake Forest, but it closes at 9 p.m.

This list will be updated throughout the day.