RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Whitakers man who was found dead in a wooded area in January died from overdose of cocaine and fentanyl, an autopsy report released Friday said.

Michael Darren Coburn, 59, was found Jan. 28 by a group of hunters, the report from the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said. He was wrapped head to toe in plastic, which was covered by a black comforter.

Further investigation revealed that the plastic was a mattress cover used at Coburn’s residence and that he was using “illicit substances” prior to dying. The toxicology report stated that he had ingested lethal levels of the drugs.

His body was discovered near the intersection of Bellamy Lake and Bellamy Mills roads in Enfield. Authorities had to use fingerprints to identify Coburn.

CBS 17 has reached out to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office about Coburn’s death.