Who is Baby John Nash? Identity of newborn found in Nash County dumpster still a mystery

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Thirteen years after a newborn baby was found dead in a dumpster in Rocky Mount – the case still haunts the community.

Police called the child’s death a homicide but the case has gone cold.

You have to go back in time to find the story of Baby John Nash.

At least that’s what the newborn was called after his death in 2007.

If he had another name in his short life, the people who knew it have kept quiet.

Pastor Chris Jordan hasn’t thought about the baby boy in years, but for a time he could think of little else.

The child’s body, umbilical cord still attached, was found in a dumpster behind a shopping center on Harbor West drive in Rocky Mount on Feb. 7, 2007.

The dumpster was behind a Food Lion and police say the baby’s body lay in or near a plastic Cheetos bucket.

“It’s unfathomable for me to think someone would do something like that,” said Jordan.

Police said someone killed the baby boy.

The child had no known family, no one to grieve his death, except for the community and the officers investigating it.

As a police chaplain, Jordan gave the baby boy his final farewell at a funeral attended by people who never knew him.

“It was probably one of the most difficult things I’ve ever had to do. I still remember it and just a burden you feel,” recalled Jordan. “But then it was also a blessing because we could honor this child.”

As the years went on, the baby boy Rocky Mount buried faded into the background of most people’s memories – but not everyone’s.

Katheryn Zughbi runs the Facebook page “Fighting Crime News and Who’s Wanted.”

The page has helped law enforcement solve multiple crimes.

She’s never forgotten Baby John Nash.

“A week or two from now, he would’ve been 13 years old, so he would’ve been in his last year of middle school, hanging out with friends and trying do something with his life and he can’t,” said Zughbi.

There isn’t much to go on, but “Fighting Crime” is still looking for leads, posting details of the crime.

And the only real clue police have is the Cheetos bucket.

“It was sold in Sam’s Club and BJ’s at the time, but we didn’t have a Sam’s Club here,” Zughbi explained. “We’re not sure if the person’s from out of town or they’re local and just happened to stumble on a Cheetos bucket, but someone out there, I’m pretty sure, knows something.”

She hopes someone will post a tip on her page, or contact Rocky Mount Police, the Nash County Sheriff’s office, or any local law enforcement with information about the baby

Even now, 13 years later, the community wants answers.

“That was a human being; he had a life,” said Jordan.

