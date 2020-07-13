Who is most likely to die from COVID-19?

FILE – In this April 20, 2020, file photo, resident physician Leslie Bottrell stands outside a room at an Intensive Care Unit as a nurse suctions the lungs of a COVID-19 patient at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Yonkers, N.Y. A U.S. government report says death rates are 12 times higher for coronavirus patients with chronic illnesses than for others who become infected. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report Monday, June 15 highlights the dangers posed by these conditions. They include heart disease, diabetes and chronic lung ailments, such as asthma or emphysema. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- The Centers for Disease Control painted a grim picture of characteristics in persons who have died from COVID-19.

An analysis by CBS17.com found white men, over age 65 with cardiovascular disease were most likely to die from COVID-19.

Underlying health conditions were a considerable factor in severe illness and deaths associated with COVID-19. In three-quarters of deaths, there was at least one underlying health condition present. In about half the deaths, there were at least two underlying health conditions.

Cardiovascular disease was the most prominent.

Underlying Condition Percentage of deaths present Cardiovascular disease 61% Diabetes 40% Chronic kidney disease 21% Chronic lung disease 19% Immunosuppression 16% Source: CDC

Nationally, while 35 percent of deaths were in Whites, second place was fairly close between Blacks (24.9 percent) and Hispanics (24.4 percent).

It is important to note, the CDC’s report is based on information compiled from February 12–May 18, 2020.

A Closer Look at North Carolina

Using more recent and local information, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported half of North Carolinians are at elevated risks of becoming severely ill from COVID-19 based on their age and underlying health issues.

NCDHHS reported 42 percent of state residents had underlying health conditions that included chronic lung disease, cardiovascular disease, severe obesity, diabetes, kidney disease, liver disease, or immunosuppressive conditions.

UNDERLYING HEALTH CONDITIONS IN COVID-19 DEATHS

UNDERLYING HEALTH CONDITIONS IN COVID-19 CASES

Looking at deaths where underlying issues were present, cardiovascular disease was present in 51 percent of deaths. Overall, NCDHHS reported it was present in nine percent of all cases.

Diabetes was also a significant risk factor making up for 35 percent of deaths where there was an underlying health condition.

Chronic lung disease, kidney disease also played significant roles in COVID-19 cases and deaths.