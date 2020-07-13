Who is most likely to die from COVID-19?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- The Centers for Disease Control painted a grim picture of characteristics in persons who have died from COVID-19.
An analysis by CBS17.com found white men, over age 65 with cardiovascular disease were most likely to die from COVID-19.
Underlying health conditions were a considerable factor in severe illness and deaths associated with COVID-19. In three-quarters of deaths, there was at least one underlying health condition present. In about half the deaths, there were at least two underlying health conditions.
Cardiovascular disease was the most prominent.
|Underlying Condition
|Percentage of deaths present
|Cardiovascular disease
|61%
|Diabetes
|40%
|Chronic kidney disease
|21%
|Chronic lung disease
|19%
|Immunosuppression
|16%
Nationally, while 35 percent of deaths were in Whites, second place was fairly close between Blacks (24.9 percent) and Hispanics (24.4 percent).
It is important to note, the CDC’s report is based on information compiled from February 12–May 18, 2020.
A Closer Look at North Carolina
Using more recent and local information, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported half of North Carolinians are at elevated risks of becoming severely ill from COVID-19 based on their age and underlying health issues.
NCDHHS reported 42 percent of state residents had underlying health conditions that included chronic lung disease, cardiovascular disease, severe obesity, diabetes, kidney disease, liver disease, or immunosuppressive conditions.
Looking at deaths where underlying issues were present, cardiovascular disease was present in 51 percent of deaths. Overall, NCDHHS reported it was present in nine percent of all cases.
Diabetes was also a significant risk factor making up for 35 percent of deaths where there was an underlying health condition.
Chronic lung disease, kidney disease also played significant roles in COVID-19 cases and deaths.
