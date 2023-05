CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Moore County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday that they welcomed a new furry friend.

Their newest edition to the law enforcement officer family is K9, Dyxi. Dyxi appears to be a German Shepard from the American Kennel Club.

“Thank you to American Kennel Club and Moore County Kennel Club of North Carolina for helping make this possible,” said the sheriff’s office.