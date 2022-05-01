CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said one man is dead and three others were injured in a shooting at a party near Clinton over the weekend.

Deputies said it happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Veteran’s Lane, which is just southeast of Clinton.

Octavia Parker said it was her cousin who was shot and killed during the party he hosted.

“Everybody’s just trying to figure out why,” Parker said.

She told CBS 17 he was in his late 20s, and while he was younger than her, he often felt like a big brother.

“He was always trying to keep everybody on the right path,” Parker said. “That was one of my favorite cousins.”

The sheriff’s office has not officially identified the victim, CBS 17 reached out to a spokesperson late Sunday night and is waiting to hear back.

Deputies said one person was in critical condition and two others were treated for injuries.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, the approximately 200-person private party was at a building at Kirtwood Park pool that people can rent out.

Nancy Miller lives next door and woke up from the sound of gunshots.

“I knew it was a loud party, but I didn’t know it was gonna cost somebody’s life, that was terrible,” she said.

The sheriff’s office said the party had private security and most people were gone once deputies arrived.

“I know a lot of people is not gonna say what happened or feel like they have to help, but I just wish people that loved him just show his mom support the way he showed them support,” Parker said.

The investigation is ongoing.