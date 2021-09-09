Why do Durham, Chapel Hill rank as top mid-sized moving destinations?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A couple of Triangle cities have earned a place on a national ranking for livability.

The combination of Durham and Chapel Hill was chosen as the fifth-best mid-sized city as a moving destination, according to insurance comparison site The Zebra.

The company gives the cities high marks for safety and relatively low unemployment, but knocks it for its 17 percent increase in housing prices — which has grown faster than the national average.

Madison, Wisconsin, topped the list, followed by Rochester, New York. Another North Carolina city — Winston-Salem — checked in at No. 10.

It defines a mid-sized city as a metropolitan statistical area ranked between No. 51 and No. 100 in terms of population, and measured data related to housing, the unemployment rate, the count of Fortune 500 companies headquartered in the state, and a safety ranking from NeighborhoodScout.