Widespread COVID-19 testing at NC nursing homes still a problem in some counties

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Long term care facilities remain some of the hardest hit by COVID-19.

CBS 17 noticed that while some facilities are testing everyone following an outbreak, others are not.

Some county health departments said getting test kits and finding labs to run the tests is still an issue.

When PruittHealth at Carolina Point in Orange County realized they had an outbreak of COVID-19, they tested everyone — all the staff and residents. The Louisburg Nursing Center in Franklin County did the same.

“It scared us because he had a stroke in 2015 from a surgery… he’s paralyzed on his right side,” Christina Welch said about her brother-in-law, T.J.

T.J. is 57-years-old and calls that facility home.

“My fear was if he gets this, this is going to do him in,” Welch explained.

Fortunately, the test showed he didn’t have the virus.

Over at Pinehurst Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Moore County, there was another outbreak. All residents and staff were tested.

The Moore County Health Department said it’s highly likely the virus is in all Moore County nursing homes.

Some employees work in more than one. But they won’t conduct tests in other homes because their capabilities are limited.

CBS 17 reached out to the state to find out why some counties could do widespread testing and others couldn’t.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said county health departments initiate investigations. They can partner with the facility, a hospital or health care provider. In all three scenarios testing is done through a private lab.

County health departments can use the state lab but patients have to meet the following criteria: be hospitalized, be a healthcare worker or first responder, live or work in a high-risk setting like a nursing home or be at higher risk for severe illness.

​”Being a resident in a home like that where you’re not able to take care of yourself. You should be able to be tested. You should be able to feel safe,” Welch said.

