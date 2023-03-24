RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hot diggity dog! The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming back to the Triangle this weekend.

The 27-foot-long and 11-foot-tall hot dog on wheels travels to a new city every week, and they’re planning appearances in Raleigh and Smithfield.

Where you can spot the Wienermobile:

Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Skyfest North Carolina on 3149 Swift Creek Road in Smithfield.

at Skyfest North Carolina on 3149 Swift Creek Road in Smithfield. Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. at the Raleigh Market on 4285 Trinity Road in Raleigh.

The team of hotdoggers said attendees can expect a picture with the Wienermobile, a free Wiener Whistle, and memories that last a lifetime.

They said visiting the giant hot dog is free and accessible.

The hotdoggers say they would “relish” the opportunity to “meat” with members of the community.

The Wienermobile has been around for 86 years and is a source of fond memories for millions of Americans, according to their website.

