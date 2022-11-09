RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hot diggity dog! The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in the Triangle this week.

The 27-foot-long and 11-foot-tall hot dog on wheels travels to a new city every week, and they’re planning events in the area Thursday through Sunday.

Where you can spot the Wienermobile:

Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Apex Night Market on 625 North Salem St. in Apex

Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Dix Park on 1030 Richardson Drive in Raleigh

Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m. at Caffeine & Machines on 2840 East Millbrook Road in Raleigh

Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. at Park & Chill on 19 East Depot St. in Angier

Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Geek & Grub Market on 820 Clay St. in Raleigh

The team of hotdoggers say the events will help raise money for the Eastern North Carolina Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Wienermobile has been around for 86 years and is a source of fond memories for millions of Americans, according to a release.

The hotdoggers say their mission is to serve smiles to everyone they ‘meat.’

