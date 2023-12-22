BUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — The wife of a 56-year-old man is describing what she says took place before he was killed in a deputy-involved shooting in the Bunn area on Thursday.

Franklin County Sheriff Kevin White announced on Friday that on Thursday morning, two deputies were involved in a shooting incident that resulted in a fatality.

The victim’s wife, Angela, said his name was Sam Tripp.

The home of Sam Tripp, a 56-year-old killed in a deputy-involved shooting on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (Steve Sbraccia/CBS 17)

Sam Tripp, 56, has been identified as the man killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Franklin County. (Photo provided by family)

She said two deputies arrived at their house at approximately 4:30 a.m. Thursday and confronted her husband. At this point, she said he was holding a paintball gun which looks similar to a real gun. It is unclear what prompted deputies to be dispatched to their home.

Angela told CBS 17 she could hear deputies telling him to drop the weapon and when he did not, she heard multiple gunshots.

No officers were injured in the incident, according to the sheriff’s office and all investigative information will now be routed through the State Bureau of Investigation, as is standard protocol.