Wife of NC trooper fighting COVID-19 details decline in his health, shares message for others

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State Highway Patrolman is in the fight for his life three weeks after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

“He has dedicated his life to helping others,” said Heather Montgomery.

Brent Montgomery puts his life on the line while on duty.

“Every day he steps out of that car not knowing if he’s going to come home,” said Heather Montgomery.

He received the diagnosis on Feb. 1.

“It’s COVID-19,” said Heather Montgomery. “We never expected this.”

She said her husband spent the first week at home, but his health quickly deteriorated.

“His oxygen was dropping,” Montgomery said. “That’s when I decided to take him to the hospital.”

At first, Brent Montgomery was able to FaceTime with his family.

“He would get out of breath, and his oxygen levels would drop, so we had to limit that,” said Heather Montgomery.

Two weeks later, the trooper is on a ventilator and facing an uncertain prognosis.

“The doctors seem pretty optimistic, but they want us to be cautious of getting our hopes up just because COVID is so crazy. You don’t know one day from the next,” Montgomery said.

Despite the daily struggle, the Montgomery family has held firm in their faith.

“He is such a good man,” Montgomery said. “We just pray, and believe, that he’s going to come home. I don’t think God is finished with him yet. I think the world is a better place with my husband in it.”

That’s why Brent Montgomery’s family has this message to those going through their own battle.

“I just don’t want people to lose their faith when they’re going through a crisis and you don’t know which way it’s going to go,” said Heather Montgomery.