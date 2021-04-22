Wild tractor-trailer crash shuts down section of I-95 NB near Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate 95 northbound near Rocky Mount was closed Thursday morning following a wild tractor-trailer crash, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

According to troopers, emergency dispatchers received a 911 call regarding the crash on I-95 northbound near mile marker 147 at approximately 2:31 a.m.

The crash occurred after one tractor-trailer carrying produce was traveling northbound and ran off the road to the right, clipped some trees, overcorrected and then flipped, officials said. Another tractor-trailer was also heading northbound but the driver did not see the first big rig lying across the road and slammed into it, highway patrol said. The first tractor-trailer then ended up in the left median.

The driver of the first tractor-trailer, Garfield Omar Richards, of Georgia, is charged with failing to maintain lane control and was transported to the hospital for treatment of neck pain, officials said.

Troopers said the road between exits 145 and 150 could be closed until at least 10 a.m. due to the cleanup involved.