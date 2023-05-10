RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It is springtime which means you’re likely to spot more wild animals out roaming around.

In North Carolina coyote sightings are already increasing.

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission says you’re more likely to find a coyote this time of year than any other time.

“Spring is the time of year when coyotes are out and about looking for food to feed their pups so more people see them,” said Falyn Owens, a biologist with NC Wildlife.

Other animals like bears and foxes are also on the lookout for food too.

Over the weekend, a number of bear sightings were reported by neighbors in Fayetteville.

NC Wildlife says you also want to be on the lookout for copperhead snakes.

The snakes easily camouflage with the sticks and leaves.

They usually don’t attack but can if you intrude on their space.

“If you step on one or grab one because you didn’t realize there was a copperhead that’s the kind of situation where you would get bitten,” said Owens.

NC Wildlife says if you are seeing these animals in your yard or neighborhood you may want to look around for any food sources that may attract them.

“Keep in mind what could be a potential food source for wild animals and if you’re seeing any wild animal in your yard on a regular basis that you don’t want there…removing the food source is a great way to get it to lose interest and basically not hang around,” said Owens.

Her best advice is to be on the lookout.