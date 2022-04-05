RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Taking North Carolina to the national championship game would have been worth about $130,000 more to Roy Williams than it wound up being for Hubert Davis.

The final tally is in: The run to the title game earned Davis $575,000 in incentives for performance in the NCAA Tournament.

CBS17.com compared those incentives in the first-year coach’s contract to those in the deal for the Hall of Famer he replaced and found several would have been significantly higher for Williams.

North Carolina capped Davis’ first season as Williams’ successor with a 72-69 loss to Kansas in the title game Monday night in New Orleans.

Had Williams led the Tar Heels on the same run to the final, his bonus total would have been $704,167.

Both coaches had incentives for reaching several rounds in the tournament, with the differences between their deals coming early in the bracket.

While Davis earned $25,000 for making the tournament, Williams would have picked up $54,167 — an amount equivalent to one-twelfth of his base salary that season, which would have been $650,000.

Winning one game netted Davis $75,000 while Williams would have gotten $100,000. Advancing to the Sweet 16 was worth another $75,000 for Davis — half what Williams would have received.

The total difference in those incentives adds up to $129,167.

Both coaches had the same incentives for reaching the Elite Eight ($200,000) and Final Four ($200,000). Neither had a separate bonus for advancing to the national title game, but both would have made another $250,000 had they coached the Tar Heels to a victory.

Williams retired April 1, 2021, capping a Hall of Fame career that included 903 victories at Kansas and North Carolina along with three national titles at UNC — in 2005, 2009 and 2017.

The school last spring promoted Davis, who had been one of his assistants since 2012, to take over for him.

In addition to those incentives, the school paid Davis $1.05 million in base and supplemental income, a total that includes a $50,000 expense account. That number is set to rise to $1.15 million in 2022-23. He also earned $750,000 in media and shoe deals.

Had he not retired, Williams would have made $2.5 million from the school in base and supplemental income, along with $1.4 million in media and shoe deals.