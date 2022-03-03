WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – Employees are returning to work and business is being restored after an “information security incident” early Sunday morning halted many operations at Bridgestone facilities across North America and Latin America — including the tire center in Wilson.

The company said in a statement Thursday that it is getting its systems back online “in a safe and secure manner” while continuing to investigate the incident.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we disconnected many of our manufacturing and retreading facilities in Latin America and North America from our network to contain and prevent any impact,” the company said.

On Thursday, Bridgestone Americas said it restored key internal systems at all manufacturing plants within the past 24 hours and has resumed production. However, it will take a few days for facilities to return to full production levels.

Bridgestone has resumed direct shipments to customers.