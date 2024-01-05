WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — More than $40,000 in violation fines are being charged to Smithfield Grain after 58-year-old Annie Wilbert fell more than 70 feet to her death in June 2023.

The North Carolina Department of Labor made the four citations, all of which related to “exposing employees to falling from an elevation.”

CBS 17 spoke with Wilbert’s oldest daughter, Jessica Osborne, on Thursday after the citations were made.

“I know my mom prided herself in doing her job and making sure, you know, things were safe for everyone else,” said Osborne. “But the questions is, who was making sure things would be safe for her?”

A spokesperson for Smithfield Grain said the company is reviewing the citations. If the company wishes to appeal the citations, it has 15 days to do so.