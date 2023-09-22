WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Wilson city leaders are hoping to save a local Walgreens, one they say helps an under-served population.

A Walgreens spokesperson confirmed the store at 1500 Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway is scheduled to close Oct. 11.

Mayor Stevens and Councilwoman Gillettia Morgan are spearheading the effort to try and keep it open as they work to revitalize the area.

“We are trying hard to get other businesses to come to this corridor and this place closes, they’re going to think ‘ If Walgreens can’t stay open, why would another business invest in this area?’” Gillettia said.

The pharmacy isn’t the only one in town, there are a handful of locally-owned drug stores in town and another Walgreens three miles away.

However, Stevens said not everyone can go that far, or have transportation to get there.

“This Walgreens serves a community in need,” Stephens said. “There are so many elderly people in this area who don’t have transportation, they don’t have a means or ways or other relatives that can get them to and from other pharmacies. They walk here.”

Walgreens officials announced in the company’s most recent quarterly report the closure of 150 stores across the country. While it’s unclear if that’s the reason behind the planned closure, the store was set to close back in 2021. However, efforts by local officials two years ago kept it open.

“Efforts are underway to retain impacted team members at nearby locations,” a Walgreens spokesperson said.

The two city leaders will be holding a protest at 6 p.m. on Monday night in front of the store.