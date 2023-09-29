WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an infant as a homicide.

Around 9:12 p.m. on Thursday, deputies were sent to a check person welfare call in the 6700 block of Little Rock Church Road in Lucama.

When they arrived, they found a 5-month-old infant unresponsive.

Get crime updates in your inbox – Sign up for CBS 17’s Crime Tracker newsletter

Deputies performed CPR on the child until EMS arrived. The infant was later pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives are treating this death as a homicide investigation until evidence proves otherwise.

Presently, there is no clear sign about how the child died.