WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) – Knowing your past will help your future.

Lane Street Project founder Lisa Henderson created a program that features a collection of volunteers who document and preserve three African American cemeteries in Wilson. Sensing the need to tell their stories, Henderson led the charge in its creation.

The program also archives items and documents items dating back as far as the 1760s. The website is filled with documents and items detailing the history of the African American communities in Wilson County. The archives have plenty in the subject of categories like Civic Life, Free People of Color, Oral History and many more topics to pick from.

In the above video, Lisa Henderson talks about what led to the creation of the Lane Street Project, how more people can assist and much more.

Watch the video to find out more.