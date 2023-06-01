RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wilson County man was sentenced to 12 years in prison after receiving and possessing child pornography, according to Michael Easley, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

According to court documents on Nov. 23, 2020, an online undercover employee observed a user of the social media app, “Kik”, posting links with Child Sexual Abuse Material. Investigators traced the IP address back to North Carolina and identified Jason Ray Batten, 39, as the user registered with the IP address.

On Aug. 24, 2021, investigators executed a search warrant at Batten’s residence and confronted him at a property nearby. After being confronted Batten admitted that he was involved in the transmission, receipt and possession of CSAM for around four years.

Easley also said Batten was a member of several online groups known for sharing CSAM and served as the moderator for an online group. A full forensic examination revealed multiple images and video files of CSAM, including files depicting the sexual abuse of minors as young infants and a number of CSAM videos over 10 minutes long.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Batten had CSAM material between April 2020 and August 2021. He pled guilty on Feb. 7 to one count of receipt of child pornography. U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle sentenced Batten to 12 years in prison.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Greenville Police Department investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Bryan M. Stephany prosecuted the case.