WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — It was a busy but rewarding day for Wilson County paramedics on Tuesday.

Wilson County EMS hosted its first annual internal paramedic competition at Wilson’s Emergency Operations Center. The goal of the competition was to have several of the county’s advanced life support providers to be able to showcase clinical skills and abilities through life-like simulations.

Image courtesy of Stephen Mann, Director of Communications, Wilson County Government

The teams will have an opportunity to go to the regional competitions for North Carolina. Then there’s an opportunity for them to participate at the state level.

“We’re really excited to be able to give our providers a chance to show off the hard work they do and showcase the excellent care they provide to the community,” said Kalif Ward, assistant director of Wilson County EMS.

During the competition, paramedics go head-to-head in various scenarios that are judged and timed for qualification in the state’s EMS Expo’s “Best Paramedics in the State” competition.