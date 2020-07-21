Wilson County school leaders select online-only option for reopening

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Wilson County school leaders decided Monday evening to begin the school year with remote learning for the first nine weeks.

The system is among several that are choosing to forgo in-person learning to start the year.

“If conditions improve at the end of the nine weeks, the plan is to allow families to transition to a blended option of alternating weeks through face-to-face and remote learning at a reduced capacity,” the school system said in a news release.

School officials also said they will offer a new Virtual Academy for families who are “not comfortable with their child returning to the classroom.”

The Virtual Academy option would be available for students in grades 3 through 12.

Officials said more details would be released soon about how to register for either option.

The district provided a document that explained why they chose online learning. Click here to read it.

