Wilson employers having difficulty finding people to fill hundreds of job openings

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – The greater Wilson area has more than 1,600 jobs available and up to 200 new jobs will soon be on the way after a multi-million dollar investment in the 587 Campus.

“We have jobs at all levels,” said Wilson County Economic Development Coordinator Jennifer Lantz. “There are entry manufacturing jobs to very highly technical and skilled innovation jobs in all of our industries.”

Wilson is already home to a wide range of companies such as Bridgestone, Merck, and BB&T.

“All of the industries here have jobs available,” said Lantz.

“We have over 1,600 jobs across all sectors,” said Burwell Stark, manager of the NCWorks Career Center.

The problem, according to Stark, isn’t finding jobs but people to fill them.

“I think a lot of it is just the general uncertainty with what the pandemic is going to do,” said Stark.

Many local employers are offering to pay for training and offering incentives like flexible schedules and hourly wage increases.

“The truth of the matter is if you’re working here, you’re more than likely to be making a better wage than you would be in other areas,” said Lantz.

“What we’re most looking for are people who are available and feel comfortable to work,” said Stark. “If they’re not we’d love to talk to them and help them find a job where they do feel comfortable.”

For more information about the jobs available in the Wilson area, click here.