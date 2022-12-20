WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — No one wants to deal with porch pirates this time of year, especially when you’re buying gifts for family.

A family in Wilson had a Christmas gift a little bigger than a package stolen from their home.

Jason Ellis wanted to buy his three sons something that would get them outdoors, so he bought a dirt bike and two go-karts as gifts for them.

He stored one of the go-karts on his trailer around the side of his house between the curb and his fence. On Saturday, he went to get it ready for Christmas, but it was nowhere to be found.

“Was just kind of shocked, you know, walked the property and made sure that I hadn’t parked it elsewhere, but I slowly realized it was gone,” Ellis said.

Based on surveillance footage the go-kart was stolen Dec. 9, Ellis said. He couldn’t make out the license plate in the footage. The trailer was not locked up, now he’s urging others to use a trailer lock.

Ellis filed a police report which estimates the trailer and go-kart were worth $4,500.

“We’re just hoping the person does the right thing and returns it,” Ellis said.

If there’s no Christmas miracle and the go-kart is not returned, he said he will re-purchase the gift for his son. CBS 17 asked if this ruined Christmas for the family.

“Absolutely not, no, no he took a trailer and a go-kart,” Ellis said. “You can’t steal enough to make my family not enjoy our Christmas together.”

A spokesperson for the Wilson Police Department said there’s no information it can release regarding a potential suspect.