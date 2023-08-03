RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wilson gang member who led officers on a high-speed chase on Interstate 95 was sentenced to 35 years by a federal jury in April for gun and drug trafficking charges.

According to court documents, Nazeer Dijon Vick, 32, was pulled over by officers during a traffic stop in Wilson. Police found a gun and marijuana in the vehicle after a K-9 unit detected the odor of marijuana. Vick was arrested but quickly bonded out of custody.

Nearly six months later in October 2020, Nash County deputies encountered a car being driven by Vick driving at high speeds on I-95, weaving in and out of traffic and going more than 130 miles per hour, a news release from U.S. Attorney Michael Easley stated.

Vick fled from police in Nash County, into Wilson County, and then into Johnston County, where he then crashed after running into a transfer truck, according to court documents. Vick then crawled out of the totaled car with a black bookbag and ran to a nearby motel, according to the release.

He was captured by hotel security after being seen on cameras trying to open motel room doors. According to the release, he threw the bookbag into a trashcan and then hid in an electrical closet where he was later found by police.

Officers found the bookbag which held cocaine, cocaine base, marijuana, various pills, a digital scale, a loaded firearm, and documents associated with Vick, the release stated.

Vick is a member of the United Blood Nation street gang and also has a lengthy criminal history including voluntary manslaughter, selling heroin, possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

“Vick is a career criminal who led police on a high-speed chase exceeding 130 miles per hour on a busy interstate for nearly 26 miles,” said Easley. “He endangered the lives of law enforcement and other drivers in his efforts to elude capture and continue his criminal activity. Now, he will spend the next 35 years in a federal prison.”