WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Significant damage was left behind after an SUV drove into a Wilson Hardee’s, killing two brothers on Aug. 14.

As of Wednesday, the Hardee’s is serving customers once again but only by drive-thru.

A spokesperson for the restaurant said the drive-thru reopened last week, but there are still damages being repaired that are keeping the dining area closed. There is no timeline of when the dining area will reopen at this time, Rick Rountree told CBS 17 on behalf of Hardee’s franchise operator.

“Our priority throughout this tragedy was for the Ruffin family and our employees,” Rountree said.

Photo courtesy: Melanie Hayes

Brothers Christopher and Clay Ruffin were killed as a result of the crash — 58-year-old Christopher died at the scene and Clay, 62, died from his injuries after being transported to ECU Health Medical Center, police told CBS 17.

More than two weeks after the fatal crash, Wilson police said no charges have been filed against the driver, 78-year-old Jesse Lawrence. The investigation remains active as of Wednesday.