WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — One man was arrested for robbing a Circle K store in Wilson on Friday, police said.

Around 3:48 a.m. on Friday, the Wilson Police Department responded to the Circle K located on the 2800 block of Ward Boulevard for an armed robbery.

According to police, the 911 call said the suspect left the Circle K and stole an undisclosed amount of money. WPD officers arrived at the scene and talked with the clerk of the store as well as a customer who was inside at the time of the robbery.

It was found the suspect demanded the customer and clerk to get behind the counter, then demanded money from the employee at gunpoint, police said.

During the investigation, officers identified the suspect as 34-year-old Quinton Tyrell Smith.

According to police, warrants were obtained on Smith for the following:

One count of robbery with a dangerous weapon

Two counts of second-degree kidnapping

One count of possession of a firearm by a felon

On Tuesday, Smith was arrested and placed in the Wilson County Jail under no bond.