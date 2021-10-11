Wilson man arrested for multiple business break-ins in Nash County

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wilson man was charged in connection with breaking and entering into multiple Nash County businesses, the Rocky Mount Police Department said Monday.

On Saturday just before 4 a.m., Rocky Mount police officers responded to an alarm call at a tobacco shop along the 100 block of Jones Road. They saw a white GMC covered in graffiti in front of the business and watched a man leave from a broken window, a news release said.

The suspect was later identified as 41-year-old Trabis Alston, of Wilson. He ran away as police arrived.

Deputies assisting from Nash County notified Rocky Mount police that the suspect vehicle had been stolen. A perimeter was set up and K-9s helped search for Alston. He was eventually apprehended along the 3500 block of Brookview Drive, the release said.

Alston was charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering, two counts of resisting a public officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

He was given a $30,500 bond.