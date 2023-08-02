WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wilson man is charged with assaulting a woman and holding her against her will, according to the Wilson Police Department.

On Sunday around 10 a.m., officers responded to a domestic violence call in the 1200 block of Tarboro Street.

When they arrived, Glenda Randolph Lucas, 61, told police that she had been held against her will and assaulted by Travis Ray Mercer, 43, at another residence on Garner Street.

Lucas was taken to the Wilson Medical Center due to an injury to her shoulder.

Officers responded to the residence in the 100 block of Garner Street and took Mercer into custody.

Mercer was charged with first-degree kidnapping and assault inflicting serious injury. He is being held at the Wilson County Detention Center without bond.