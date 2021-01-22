Wilson man charged with attempted murder after shooting coworker, police say

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wilson man was arrested Friday for shooting his coworker, police said.

At 11:38 a.m. Friday, officers responded to 1920 Farrior Avenue SE in Wilson after they received reports of an employee being shot. The location is the site of Second Nature, which is an air filtration business.

Police found Donnie Moore, 35, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, a news release said.

The investigation resulted in Brandon Devon White, 29, being charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Police said the two worked together at Second Nature.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wilson police at 252-399-2323 or Wilson Crimestoppers at 252-243-2255.