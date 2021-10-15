Wilson man charged with murder after woman dies from stabbing, police say

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been charged with murder after a woman died following a stabbing in Wilson Friday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported just before 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of Dewey and Sauls streets, according to a news release from Wilson police.

When officers arrived, they found Lavonda M. Lucas, 38, suffering from stab wounds to the chest, police said.

Lucas, of Wilson, was taken to Wilson Medical Center and then to Vidant Medical Center for treatment, where she later died.

“While conducting a canvas of the area, officers located Steven T. Cameron who stated he was the person who stabbed Lucas,” the news release said.

Cameron, 52, of Wilson, also had a cut on his hand, police said.

Cameron was charged with murder, according to the news release.