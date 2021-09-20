Wilson man charged with shooting that killed man, injured woman and toddler

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wilson man was arrested and charged after police said he shot into a car on Sunday, killing a 24-year-old man and injuring a woman and a toddler.

Wilson police said officers were called to the Family Dollar on Hines Street just before 11 p.m. in reference to shooting victims being at the scene.

Upon arrival, officers found Raekwon Shonte Rodgers, a 26-year-old Wilson woman, and a 3-year-old in a car suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Rodgers and the 26-year-old woman were transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for treatment.

Rodgers would later die from his injuries. The woman was treated and released.

The toddler, who was grazed by a bullet, was taken to Wilson Medical Center.

An investigation revealed the shooting occurred in the 700 block of Lane Street and the victims drove more than a mile away to Hines Street.

That investigation led to the arrest of Christopher Dale Pender Jr., 28, of Wilson.

He was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and one count of first-degree murder.

He is being held without bond.

The shooting remains under investigation.