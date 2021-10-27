Wilson man dead after he’s shot, dropped off at Rocky Mount hospital, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Rocky Mount police are investigating after two people who had been shot were dropped off at a hospital early Wednesday morning. One of the two died, police said.

Officers responded to UNC Nash Health Care around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday after a report of two shooting victims being dropped off in a private vehicle.

Aaron Anderson, 25, of Wilson, died at the hospital. Malik Spell, 26, also of Wilson, had also been shot, but his wounds were described as non-life-threatening, a news release said.

Rocky Mount police are working to determine where the shooting happened. They asked anyone with information to contact the police department at 252-972-1411 or Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111.