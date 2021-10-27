Wilson man dead after he’s shot, dropped off at Rocky Mount hospital, police say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Rocky Mount police are investigating after two people who had been shot were dropped off at a hospital early Wednesday morning. One of the two died, police said.

Officers responded to UNC Nash Health Care around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday after a report of two shooting victims being dropped off in a private vehicle.

Aaron Anderson, 25, of Wilson, died at the hospital. Malik Spell, 26, also of Wilson, had also been shot, but his wounds were described as non-life-threatening, a news release said.

Rocky Mount police are working to determine where the shooting happened. They asked anyone with information to contact the police department at 252-972-1411 or Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories