Wilson man dies after being shot in 911 caller’s front yard, police say

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died after a shooting in Wilson on Friday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported just before 1:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, according to a news release from Wilson police.

A 911 caller said “that a person had been shot in their front yard,” the news release said.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Brandyn O. Gorham, 30, of Wilson was treated at the scene, but later died at the scene of the shooting, police said.

“The Wilson Police Department is actively investigating this case,” the news release said.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to call Wilson police at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.

