RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wilson man who in one crime-filled day stole a gun, robbed one man of $20 at gunpoint and shot at another will spend more than nine years in prison, federal prosecutors say.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday that Gregory Antawn Joyner, 32, was sentenced to 110 months in prison after pleading guilty in September to possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

“Gregory Joyner was a one-man crime wave,” U.S. Attorney Michael Easley Jr. said.

Prosecutors said Joyner’s busy day came on Sept. 25, 2020.

They said he stole a loaded .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine from a car parked on Emery Street that morning in Wilson.

That afternoon — as Wilson police were investigating the gun theft — prosecutors said he robbed a man for $20 and threatened to kill him at the Jubair Mart on Tarboro Street.

Several hours after that robbery, Wilson police responding to a report of shots being fired saw Joyner at the scene and when they took him into custody they recovered the stolen gun loaded with 20 rounds of ammunition along with a shell casing.

Witnesses told Wilson police they saw Joyner shoot his gun at a man but miss him with the shot. The gun jammed before he could fire a second shot, and witnesses said they wrestled the firearm from him.

When the male victim tried to leave, witnesses told police Joyner jumped on the car and refused to let go. That person tossed the gun out the window to Joyner, who let go of the car to grab it shortly before police arrived.