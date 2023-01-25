WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wilson man has been charged with extortion and stalking.

Wilson police first got a call about harassment on Dec. 26.

Police said 59-year-old Richard Sylvester Allegood, 59, had hired Anthony Troeger, also of Wilson, to perform work in 2017.

Troeger told police that once the work was completed, he was paid by Allegood. Later, Allegood claimed that Troeger did not perform the services that were requested of him, police said.

According to police, Allegood sent several emails to Troeger demanding a refund or he would continue to harass Troeger.

Troeger told police that Allegood had sent harassing mail to his family and created a website to demean Troeger and his business in Cary, Aardwolf International investigations.

Allegood turned himself in and was issued a $5,000 bond. He has a court date on Jan. 31.